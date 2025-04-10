AMOM: The Experiment Has Failed For This AI-Powered Momentum ETF

The Sunday Investor
6.59K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • AMOM is an AI-powered ETF that holds a portfolio of 50 large-cap stocks selected for their momentum features. Its expense ratio is 0.75%, and AMOM has $23 million in assets.
  • Since its launch six years ago, AMOM has yet to attract many investors, and the lack of interest could lead to liquidation sometime soon if results don't improve.
  • Inconsistency is AMOM's main problem. The portfolio turns over about once every two months, and my factor-tracking over the last year suggests quality is not a focus for AI.
  • To limit liquidation risk, I strongly suggest shareholders "sell" AMOM today and put the proceeds into better-established momentum funds like SPMO, MTUM, JMOM, or SEIM.
  • This article highlights the fundamental differences between AMOM and these four funds, which I hope you can use to find the best fit for your portfolio.

Tired depressed bored man software developers using computer to write code application program for AI technology at desk with multiple screens work at home office. Programmer development.

MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) has been a huge disappointment since its launch six years ago, and with a high 0.75% expense ratio and just $23 million in assets under

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.59K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMOM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AMOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News