The Bond Market Is Sending Us A New Warning

John Bowman
4.72K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The bond market is signaling a worsening economic outlook, with a bear steepener indicating higher potential recession.
  • I'm cautious, holding cash and commodities, avoiding equities and long bonds due to market volatility and uncertain economic conditions.
  • The Simplify Managed Futures ETF and 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF are my preferred investments, offering stability and potential returns amidst market chaos.
  • Patience is key; waiting for clearer economic signals before making significant investment moves, as the Fed may tolerate more market pain than anticipated.

Brown bear (Ursus arctos)

DamianKuzdak

Introduction

My regular readers will know that I follow the bond market regularly, and have written explicitly on its patterns in the past, especially as it pertains to the ongoing market narratives and the next Fed decision.

The

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.72K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTA, SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About US10Y Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on US10Y

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News