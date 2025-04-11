Walmart Inc. (WMT) 2025 Walmart Investment Community Meeting and Q&A Session Conference (Transcript)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) 2025 Walmart Investment Community Meeting and Q&A Session Call April 9, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug McMillon - President & CEO

John David Rainey - EVP & CFO

Kathryn McLay - President & CEO, Walmart International

Ignacio Caride - President & CEO, Walmex

Christina Zhu - President & CEO, Walmart China

Kalyan Krishnamurthy - CEO, Flipkart

Chris Nicholas - President & CEO, Sam's Club

Julie Barber - EVP, General Merchandising, Walmart U.S.

Tom Ward - EVP, End-to-End COO, Sam's Club

Diana Marshall - EVP and Chief Experience Officer, Sam's Club

Todd Sears - SVP & CFO, Sam's Club

John Furner - EVP, CEO & President, Walmart US

Latriece Watkins - EVP & Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

David Guggina - EVP, Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S

Seth Dallaire - EVP & CRO, Walmart U.S.

Stephanie Wissink - SVP, IR

Suresh Kumar - Global CTO, Chief Development Officer & EVP

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Robby Ohmes - BofA Securities

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Peter Benedict - Baird

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc

Scot Ciccarelli - Truist

Michael Lasser - UBS

Chris Horvers - JPMorgan

Zhihan Ma - Bernstein

Karen Short - Melius Research

Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Kelly Bania - BMO

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Operator

Today's event is being recorded and management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Please review our entire Safe Harbor and non-GAAP reconciliations on our website at stock.walmart.com.

[Video Presentation]

Doug McMillon

Good morning. Welcome to everyone that's participating virtually, and for those of you that