Harbor International Compounders Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Harbor Capital Advisors
Summary

  • The Global equity markets ended the fourth quarter of 2024 on a subdued note after reaching a high in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.
  • The Harbor International Compounders Fund returned -9.59% compared to the MSCI All Country World ex-US Index, which returned -7.60%.
  • Among the detractors to the Fund performance were several consumer companies that continued to struggle with lingering effects of the global pandemic.

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To NASA)

Performance

Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)

Share Class

Ticker

CUSIP

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since Inception

Inception Date

Net Expense Ratio %

Gross Expense

Ratio %

Institutional

HSICX

41152P641

This article was written by

Harbor Capital Advisors
Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio.

