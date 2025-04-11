|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Harbor International Compounders Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Global equity markets ended the fourth quarter of 2024 on a subdued note after reaching a high in the wake of the U.S. presidential election.
- The Harbor International Compounders Fund returned -9.59% compared to the MSCI All Country World ex-US Index, which returned -7.60%.
- Among the detractors to the Fund performance were several consumer companies that continued to struggle with lingering effects of the global pandemic.
