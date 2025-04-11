Cogeco Inc. (CGECF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cogeco Inc. (OTCPK:CGECF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Patrice Ouimet - CFO

Frederic Perron - President and CEO

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Frederic Perron

Thank you, Patrice, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to share our Q2 results today and also provide an update on our transformation. As a reminder, our plan is to create additional shareholder value by increasing our cash flow, sustaining our dividend growth, and reducing our debt with the option of also resuming share buybacks at 1 point in the future.

Now more specifically, we expect free cash flow to grow materially over the next two years and let me be clear, this is not just an aspiration, it's a plan. This increase in cash flow will be