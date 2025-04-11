|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Our macroeconomic regime model shifted to momentum regime on April 30, 2023.
- During the fourth quarter, the Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF returned 0.74%, outperforming its benchmark, the HRFX Equity Hedge Index, which returned 0.33%.
- Our current market outlook continues to show that growth stocks should outperform value stocks over the short term, and we expect growth stocks with more moderate betas to outperform other growth stocks.
