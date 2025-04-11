|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Embark Commodity Strategy Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return returned -0.45%.
- In the fourth quarter, the Embark Commodity Strategy Fund returned -0.04% relative to the Bloomberg Commodity Index return of -0.45%, resulting in an excess return of +0.41%.
- Looking ahead, subadvisors cited numerous catalysts for commodity performance, including chronic underinvestment, geopolitical uncertainty, and increased energy needs from AI and data center growth, among others.
