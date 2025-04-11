Embark Commodity Strategy Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return returned -0.45%.
  • In the fourth quarter, the Embark Commodity Strategy Fund returned -0.04% relative to the Bloomberg Commodity Index return of -0.45%, resulting in an excess return of +0.41%.
  • Looking ahead, subadvisors cited numerous catalysts for commodity performance, including chronic underinvestment, geopolitical uncertainty, and increased energy needs from AI and data center growth, among others.

Performance

Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)

Share Class

Ticker

CUSIP

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since Inception

Inception Date

Net Expense

Ratio %

Gross Expense

Ratio %

