Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. small-cap equities ended the fourth quarter of 2024 slightly positive, with the Russell 2000 Index returning 0.33%.
- During the fourth quarter, the Embark Small Cap Equity Fund delivered a total return of -0.49%, underperforming the benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index, which returned 0.33%.
- Top contributors to relative performance during the quarter included Porch Group, an insurance and software services provider.
