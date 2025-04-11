Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Harbor Capital Advisors
19 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • U.S. small-cap equities ended the fourth quarter of 2024 slightly positive, with the Russell 2000 Index returning 0.33%.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Embark Small Cap Equity Fund delivered a total return of -0.49%, underperforming the benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index, which returned 0.33%.
  • Top contributors to relative performance during the quarter included Porch Group, an insurance and software services provider.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Performance

Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)

Share Class

Tick er

CUSIP

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since

Inception

Inception Date

Net Expense

Ratio %

Gross

Expense

Ratio %

Institutional

ESCWX

41152J405

-0.49%

This article was written by

Harbor Capital Advisors
19 Followers
Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harbor Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harbor Capital's official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRCH--
Porch Group, Inc.
SNEX--
StoneX Group Inc.
EVH--
Evolent Health, Inc.
GRBK--
Green Brick Partners, Inc.
LEA--
Lear Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News