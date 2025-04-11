|
Performance
Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)
Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The fourth quarter of 2024 delivered mixed investment results across risk assets, with investor focus squarely centered on the U.S. elections and resulting policy as the prevailing driver of asset returns.
- During the fourth quarter, the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF returned –1.16%, underperforming its primary benchmark, the ICE BofA 0-3 Month US Treasury Bill Total Return Index.
- Our business cycle regime indicator continues to signal late-cycle economic conditions with market sentiment exhibiting risk-seeking behavior.
