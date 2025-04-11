Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF Q4 2024 Commentary

Harbor Capital Advisors
Summary

  • The fourth quarter of 2024 delivered mixed investment results across risk assets, with investor focus squarely centered on the U.S. elections and resulting policy as the prevailing driver of asset returns.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF returned –1.16%, underperforming its primary benchmark, the ICE BofA 0-3 Month US Treasury Bill Total Return Index.
  • Our business cycle regime indicator continues to signal late-cycle economic conditions with market sentiment exhibiting risk-seeking behavior.

Performance

Average Annual Returns (As of 12/31/2024)

3 Months

YTD

1 Yr.

3 Yr.

5 Yr.

10 Yr.

Since Inception

Inception Date

Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (NAV)

-1.16%

14.33%

14.33%

N/A

N/A

N/A

14.79%

Harbor Capital is an asset manager focused on curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs that they believe have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns within a portfolio. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harbor Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harbor Capital's official channels.

