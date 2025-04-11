Rates Spark: U.S. Yields Not For Turning, So Spreads Widen

  • The US 30yr auction was strong. It's likely that a perception of value helped, as the 30yr yield rose in the hours into the auction.
  • Our impression from here is the 10yr Treasury yield will have a tendency to head for the 4.5% area, potentially with a view to thinking about 4.75%.
  • We're inclined to view higher yields as an ongoing risk ahead. We've had too much risk-off in recent days that has not correlated with lower yields.
  • ECB pricing is now somewhat less extreme - in that there is no longer a probability discounted in forwards of a 50bp April cut - but overall, the market is still firmly looking for three cuts from the ECB this year.

Stimulus check arrived

CHUYN

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Michiel Tukker

US Treasury yields in a mood to re-test higher in the period ahead

The US 30yr auction was strong. It came some 2.5bp through (effectively rich to secondary). The indirect bid was strong (mostly

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
