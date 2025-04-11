On 9 April, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the higher “add-on” reciprocal tariffs on 50-plus countries that had been announced the previous week, precipitating a historic equity market rally and showing that there was seemingly a limit to how
President Trump Blinks For Now, But Tariffs Remain High
Summary
- The market had been looking for a signal that Trump would blink from the most draconian actions taken last week.
- The 10% universal tariff rate represents a possible headwind to U.S. growth of up to 1 percentage point and a similar possible impact on inflation.
- Tariff levels, even after Wednesday’s blink, could have significant implications for growth and inflation.
