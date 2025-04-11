My last article on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) on December 27, 2024, reviewed the company's long-term prospects in quantum computing, which has high upside potential. I gave the company a buy rating. Unfortunately, since I wrote that article, the company reported disappointing
Alphabet's Wiz Acquisition - A Game Changer For Cloud Security And Growth
Summary
- Alphabet's Q4 2024 revenue miss, concerns over slowing cloud growth, and AI infrastructure spending have negatively impacted the stock.
- A potential DOJ-enforced divestiture of Chrome could fetch up to $20 billion, offering opportunities for debt reduction, dividends, or acquisitions.
- The company last saw a P/E ratio of around 18 at the beginning of 2023.
- Its Wiz acquisition could become a competitive advantage against AWS and Azure.
- GOOG stock remains a 'Buy'.
