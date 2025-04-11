Conagra Brands: Likely To Miss FY26 EPS Estimates

Apr. 11, 2025 4:09 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) StockCAG
May Investing Ideas
487 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I give a 'Sell' rating for Conagra Brands due to expected margin pressures from tariffs and input cost inflation, risking earnings growth.
  • CAG's 3Q25 earnings were weak, with organic sales declining 5.2% y/y and gross margin contracting by 390 bps y/y to 24.8%.
  • Tariffs on key inputs like tinplate steel and palm oil pose significant risks, with limited time for the Company to mitigate these impacts.
  • Despite trading at a low 10x forward P/E, I believe the market underestimates the tariff impact, posing downside risks to earnings and valuation.

The young man examines the content of packaged foods in the supermarket.

uchar/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I give a sell rating for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). While valuation is already at ~10x forward PE today, I see potential for further de-rating when CAG misses estimates. Specifically, I expect margins to see more headwinds due

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas
487 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News