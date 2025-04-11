Global private equity and venture capital deal value in March surged to the highest monthly deal value in at least a decade, exceeding the previous monthly record set in June 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
March Private Equity Deal Value Reaches Highest Monthly Total In A Decade
Summary
- Global private equity and venture capital deal value in March surged to the highest monthly deal value in at least a decade, exceeding the previous monthly record set in June 2021.
- Private equity and venture capital deal value in March totaled $141.93 billion across 952 deals, more than triple the $42.03 billion that 883 deals amassed in February.
- Technology, media and telecommunications led global private equity and venture capital transactions in March with 314 deals totaling $66.27 billion, followed by the consumer sector with $46.46 billion across 77 transactions.
