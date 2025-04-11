President Donald Trump and his team are out to reindustrialize America. Our steelworkers and auto workers, the president says, have “watched in anguish” as “foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories.” But they know the way out: a tariff-led war on
Why A War On Trade Deficits Won't Reindustrialize America
Summary
- The connections among the many moving parts of the economy are such that pulling the tariff lever to cut imports is more likely to hinder reindustrialization than to help it.
- This commentary explains why, with special attention to the linkages among trade deficits, budget deficits, investment and saving.
- U.S. domestic private saving is almost never enough to fully meet the needs of both private investment and government borrowing.
Edwin G. Dolan is a Senior Fellow at the Niskanen Center. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.