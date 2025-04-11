SoFi Technologies: A Compelling Accumulation Opportunity
Summary
- SoFi's valuation has become attractive, making it sensible to expect positive returns in both the short and long term.
- The recent selloff offers a compelling opportunity to buy SoFi, which boasts very solid growth and momentum.
- SoFi excels in digital banking with a growing, sticky user base and a robust technology segment, despite risks from larger competitors and high default rates.
- I'm upgrading SoFi to a Buy, as the dip presents an opportune time to accumulate this stock for long-term gains.
