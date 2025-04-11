Rebalancing's Hidden Cost: How Predictable Trades Cost Pension Funds Billions

Rebalancing is a fundamental strategy for maintaining portfolio diversification, but it comes with a hidden cost that can significantly impact returns.
About $20 trillion in pension funds and target date funds are subject to fixed-target rebalancing policies.
Pensions should be less predictable in their rebalancing.
By Campbell R. Harvey
Rebalancing is a fundamental strategy for maintaining portfolio diversification, but it comes with a hidden cost that can significantly impact returns. Predictable rebalancing policies expose large pension funds to front-running, resulting in billions of dollars in
