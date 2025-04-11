Buy 2 April Aristocrats Out Of 38 'Safer'

Apr. 11, 2025 7:31 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 2 Comments
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • April's top-yielding Aristocrats include Franklin Resources, Realty Income, Amcor, Stanley Black & Decker, and Archer-Daniels-Midland, all meeting the dogcatcher ideal.
  • Analysts forecast significant gains for top Aristocrats, with potential net gains ranging from 32.89% to 98.21% by April 2026.
  • Five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats, including Amcor and Franklin Resources, are predicted to deliver higher gains than the general field.
  • Market corrections or dividend increases could make all top-yield Aristocrats fair-priced, enhancing their investment appeal.
  • Two “safer” Aristocrats emerged to buy for April AMCR, and HRL high-dividend, low-price and long dividend-records recommend them!

Two Shelties laying down

Scott_Walton/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While over half of this collection of The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, is too pricey, or reveals somewhat skinny-dividends, five of the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Aristocrats were ready to buy. April found Franklin Resources (

Wrap Up The S&P500 Aristocrat Dividend Dogs

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up portfolios related to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite and curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible inclusion in for my upcoming FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.1K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEN--
Franklin Resources, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
AMCR--
Amcor plc
SWK--
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
ADM--
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News