J Studios

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

China retaliates against Trump tariffs, raises U.S. goods duties to 125%. (00:24) Lucid wins bankruptcy auction to acquire Nikola’s Arizona factory and other assets. (01:19) Google lays off at Android, Pixel, Chrome amid restructuring - report. (02:21)

This is an abridged transcript.

China has announced an increase in tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%, up from the previous rate of 84%, effective April 12, according to the Finance Ministry.

In a statement, China’s Ministry of Finance warned: “If the U.S. continues to substantially infringe upon China’s interests, we will resolutely take countermeasures and fight to the end.”

The announcement follows the U.S. decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. The ministry added that China will disregard any additional U.S. tariffs imposed on Chinese products.

"The U.S. imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international and economic trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense and is completely unilateral bullying and coercion," China's Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has won a bid to acquire select facilities and assets in Arizona previously belonging to Nikola (OTC:NKLAQ).

According to the court filing, Lucid committed around $30 million in cash and non-cash considerations in exchange for Nikola’s manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona; its Coolidge and Phoenix HQ leases; and certain machinery, equipment and inventory.

These facilities collectively add more than 884,000 square feet to Lucid's Arizona footprint. In addition, Lucid plans to offer employment to more than 300 former Nikola employees in roles across its Arizona facilities.

The transaction does not include the acquisition of Nikola's business, customer base, or technology related to Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks.

The agreement follows Nikola's bankruptcy auction, which concluded on April 10, as part of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief.

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google laid off hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices division. The Information reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, that this division oversees key products such as Android software, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser.

"Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively, and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January," a Google spokesperson said, according to the report. However, the company also noted that hiring continues across the globe and in the U.S.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.

The move is part of restructuring that started last year when Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) combined its Chrome and Android teams under the Pixel and Devices department, headed by Rick Osterloh. The combined company employed around 20,000 people at the time of the merger.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

FDA to phase out animal testing requirement, adopt AI methods

U.S. dollar below $100, Euro at 3-year high as investors flee dollar assets amid tariff frenzy

Hegseth slashes $5.1B in defense spending deemed wasteful by DOGE

Catalyst watch:

Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Blackrock (BLK), and Bank of New York Mellon (BK). Options trading implies a double-digit swing when Children's Place (PLCE) reports.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 0.5% at $59/barrel. Bitcoin is up 3% at $81,000. Gold is up 0.9% at $3,216.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 1.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Novartis (NYSE:NVS) +3% – Shares rose after the company announced its plans to invest $23B to build and expand 10 U.S. facilities over five years, aiming to produce all key medicines domestically.

On today’s economic calendar:

9:00 AM Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins will be interviewed on"Yahoo! Finance"

10:00 am Consumer Sentiment

10:00 am St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy and participate in a moderated conversation before the Arkansas State Bank Department's 29th Annual Day with the Commissioner.

11:00 am New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.