Danaos: +60% Discount To Book With A Reasonable Yield, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- Danaos Corporation broke a six-quarter streak of missing EPS estimates, ending Q4 2024 with a 41 bps beat and a yield above 4.7%.
- Despite volatile trading and tariff uncertainties, DAC's fundamentals remain strong with significant revenue growth, fleet expansion, and a $3.4 billion charter backlog.
- DAC's financial strength, including $671 million in current assets against $169 million in short-term liabilities, makes it a safe-haven investment amidst potential trade disruptions.
- With aggressive buybacks, a compelling risk-reward ratio, and undervaluation, DAC is rated a Buy, potentially a Strong Buy, if valuation imbalances worsen.
