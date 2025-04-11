With Trump’s 90-day pause on tariffs, the S&P 500 rallied more than 9.5%, the biggest rally since the 2008 crisis or the Great Depression! However, what’s even more impressive is what happened in the precious metals markets, something we’ve only seen three times
Silver: A Generational Buying Opportunity?
Summary
- As of April 9th, the gold-to-silver ratio reached a rare 100:1.
- The catalyst for silver to catch up to gold could be a short-covering rally. The iShares Silver Trust, one of the largest silver ETFs, is currently experiencing its highest short interest on record.
- I’ve increased our firm’s silver exposure, viewing it as a potentially rare long-term opportunity.
Chris graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He joined Financial Sense® Wealth Management in 2005 and is their current Chief Investment Officer. He is currently pursuing the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. His professional designations include FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law Exam. He contributes articles and Market Observations to Financial Sense and members of the trading staff.
