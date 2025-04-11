A large consensus has been to stay the course with long-term portfolio goals despite recent tariff volatility. While this is generally true, short-term fluctuations still matter. We have had plenty of those recently - by the time you read this note, the market
Taking Apart The Tariff Impact With ETFs
Summary
- There is a never-ending battle between fundamentals and sentiment. While sentiment is not always based on real facts, its effect on portfolios is always real.
- Right now, tariffs are synonymous with uncertainty. Until we have more certainty on the impact, the market will likely see these wide swings and continue to be news-driven.
- Whether investors are hedging their risks or buying the dip, ETFs continue to be an attractive investment choice across various strategies.
- Some thoughts on why investors need to pay attention to tariffs, implications for the market and ETFs, and what this could mean for the future.
