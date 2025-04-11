Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (CLM) offers a 21% dividend yield on recent quotes. With the threats of tariffs, a recession, and a long-term bear market that comes with those, many investors shift their attention to dividends as a way
CLM: Runoff Dividends, Not For Reinvestment
Summary
- Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund offers a high 21% dividend yield, potentially appealing to investors seeking returns amid bear markets.
- CLM's historical performance lags behind the S&P 500, with negative total returns over the past decade, questioning its effectiveness.
- CLM's unique distribution policy results in high yields not tied to investment income, making it better suited for dividend runoff rather than reinvestment.
- With a generic large cap portfolio, CLM is fairly valued with no indications of undervaluation or value-creation from management, making it a Hold, especially in a declining market.
