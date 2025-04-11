For a very long time, and largely influenced by my traditional academic training plus years in fundamentals-based equity research, I ignored the benefits of basic technical analysis — a.k.a. "witchcraft" in the world of portfolio management. Today, I think that obeying a couple of simple
Nvidia Down 27%: When To Buy (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's AI growth potential may justify its de-risked valuation, possibly making it a solid long-term investment.
- Embracing basic technical analysis can enhance risk-adjusted performance and portfolio growth by avoiding significant losses while holding promising stocks like Nvidia.
- Implementing a "Managed Risk" strategy involves selling most of the NVDA position when two key triggers suggest potentially sizable losses ahead.
- Backtesting shows the Managed Risk approach outperforms buy-and-hold across the board by minimizing losses during market downturns, leading to higher overall returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.