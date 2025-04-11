Despite Trump’s April 9th pivot on tariffs, equity markets are still in turmoil. The S&P 500 declined more than 3% on April 10th. Perhaps more worryingly, yields on 10-year US treasuries are still rising and are above levels seen before April 2nd. A “
A 'Trumpcession' May Be The Make-Or-Break Moment For Bitcoin
Summary
- Bitcoin, launched in 2009 as a payment system, pivoted to a reserve asset narrative after the 2018 BTC Cash Fork. A "Trumpcession" may see it finally mature into a reserve.
- Unlike the 2008 crisis caused by Wall Street and sparking a distrust in the finance system, a Trumpcession stems from political moves, and may cause a global distrust in politics.
- A potential Trumpcession could trigger a global economic cooldown, leading institutions and nation-states to view Bitcoin as a hedge against political and economic instability.
- However, risks abound: Bitcoin currently lags gold, correlates to risk assets, and may never mature due to its Trump ties and "failure" as a global currency.
- While Bitcoin has not yet matured into a global reserve asset and remains correlated with risk assets, its superior technical qualities make it a strong long-term buy, in my view.
