AMD: The Market Overreacted To Tariff Fears, Now Comes The Breakout

Weebler Finance
617 Followers
Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices remains a top AI winner with booming data center growth, despite its 26% stock drop on short-term tariff panic.
  • Tariff risks seem overblown—China and the U.S. have incentives to negotiate, making a worst-case scenario unlikely.
  • Valuation is near multi-year lows, with a forward P/E of 20.8, while EPS grew 90% (vs. sector’s 10%).
  • A bullish technical setup suggests a breakout for AMD stock later this year, supported by a strong multi-year uptrend.

It's been about 2 months since I initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), and highlighted how the company is among the most clear winners amid the AI boom for at least the

I specialize in analyzing individual stocks. With a strong educational background in both finance and economics, I’ve developed a deep fascination with the stock market and the potential it offers to investors at all levels. I keep a close watch on market trends, particularly in the tech sector. My investment philosophy centers on simplicity, as I believe that while complex analysis can be valuable, fundamental financial ratios and metrics often provide the clearest insights. I write for Seeking Alpha to connect with a global community of investors. This platform’s reach and diverse audience make it a powerful resource for sharing ideas and gaining exposure.

