Harding Loevner International Equity Q1 2025 Commentary

Harding Loevner
51 Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • Global investors face heightened US policy uncertainty, impacting trade, military cooperation, and healthcare, causing market volatility and reassessment of investment strategies.
  • Non-US markets outperformed US markets due to policy volatility, with European and AI-exposed Chinese companies showing strong performance, while US consumer confidence fell.
  • The investment strategy focuses on resilient companies less affected by volatile policies, with recent portfolio adjustments including adding ASML and reducing Consumer Staples exposure.
  • The Trump administration's protectionist policies echo Argentina's economic nationalism, risking inefficiency, reduced investment, and inflation, potentially undermining US economic stability.

Stacks of U.S. coins next to globe showing North America

DNY59

Performance: Total Return (%) Periods Ended March 31, 2025

3 Months

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

Since Inception

HL International Equity (Gross)

5.24

6.00

3.91

10.65

6.80

8.08

HL International Equity (Net)

5.08

This article was written by

Harding Loevner
51 Followers
Harding Loevner LP is a growing global asset management firm headquartered in New Jersey, USA (Metro NYC). Harding Loevner manages over $52 billion in long-only equity portfolio strategies comprising of high-quality, growing companies in developed, emerging and frontier markets. Harding Loevner’s investment strategies are offered as institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, UCITS, and through sponsored wealth management programs. Harding Loevner's global client base includes leading global investment institutions, such as sovereign wealth funds, major foundations, endowments, pension plans, private family offices, and individuals. Harding Loevner's professional culture is one of transparency, collaboration, accountability and integrity. Harding Loevner is committed to providing all staff with opportunities for career advancement through education, training and personal achievement. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Harding Loevner, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Harding Loevner's official channels.

Recommended For You

About HLMIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HLMIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLMIX
--
HLMNX
--
HLIZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News