Alaska Airlines' 2025 Just Got A Lot More Cloudy (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Alaska Airlines' stock has declined 34% since my buy rating, significantly worse than the S&P 500's decline, due to broader market and airline industry challenges.
  • The Alaska/Hawaiian merger aims to build scale but faces integration challenges, including labor costs and operational complexities, impacting profitability and efficiency.
  • ALK's planned expansion to Asia is risky due to historic unprofitability in transpacific routes and lack of joint ventures, amid uncertain trade negotiations.
An Alaska Airlines Embraer ERJ-175LR passenger plane taxiing to gate at Portland International Airport (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PDX' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PDX' title='PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund'>PDX</a>)

An Alaska Airlines Embraer ERJ-175 jet at Portland International Airport

Wenjie Zheng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Just three months ago, I wrote in this Seeking Alpha article that I believed Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) had a bright future in 2025. It is no surprise that stock markets have tanked over the past week and airline stocks

