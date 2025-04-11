Following the cold CPI release yesterday, the headline PPI fell more than expected in March, recording the largest decline in more than a year. The final demand indexes were heavily affected by energy prices and softening consumer demand, with
March PPI: Tariffs Push Up Intermediate Goods Costs
Summary
- The headline Producer Price Index fell by -0.4% MoM in March, driven by a significant -4.0% drop in energy prices and softening consumer demand.
- Final demand PPI excluding foods, energy, and trade services rose only 0.1% MoM, indicating broad cost growth was soft in March.
- Intermediate PPI indexes showed notable cost increases, particularly in materials for manufacturing and construction, likely linked to tariffs.
- Market reaction was muted, with short-term yields slightly falling; the overall report highlights mixed inflation signals for the Fed's May meeting.
