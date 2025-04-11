SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) is a provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. Since its IPO via SPAC in 2021, the company has had a challenging time with unclarity of its vision
SmartRent: Further Drop In Price Makes Us Load Up The Truck
Summary
- With the new CEO resigning unexpectedly, the stock has seen a significant drop in price of almost 30% in a single day.
- The company's SaaS revenue grew 26% y/y in 2024, driven by higher ARPU and more units deployed, offsetting a decline in hardware revenue.
- SmartRent has a strong balance sheet with $142m in cash, providing a 5-year runway to execute its strategic transformation towards a SaaS-focused model.
- Elevated 2024 cash burn due to one-off legal and CEO separation costs, but the healthy revenue mix and cash reserves offer downside protection for investors.
