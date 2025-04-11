My rating for The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTC:ACOPY) (OTCPK:ACOPF) (A2M.AX) (ATM.NZ) is revised to a Buy.
Earlier, I had a neutral view of the stock. Its uninspiring outlook and favorable cash distribution stance were detailed in the December 4, 2024
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!