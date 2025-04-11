RTX Corporation: High-Powered Growth In The Military-Industrial Engine Room

Eliana Scialabba
32 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • RTX Corporation is a strategic player in aerospace and defense, benefiting from economies of scale, cross-innovation, and synergies across its three segments.
  • RTX's robust financial performance includes 9% revenue growth, 54% EBIT growth, and 59% EPS growth in FY 2024, with strong cash flow supporting dividends and R&D.
  • A diversified business model and strong order book position the company well for future growth amid increasing global defense spending and geopolitical tensions.
  • Despite trading at a premium, RTX's valuation is attractive relative to its historical averages and future growth prospects, making the stock a Buy.

Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia with American flag

krblokhin

Investment Thesis

Due to its integrated and varied business model traversing three key segments—Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Pratt & Whitney, and Collins Aerospace—RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a prominent strategic company in the global aerospace and defense industry. Its

This article was written by

Eliana Scialabba
32 Followers
I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. I serve as Chief Economist at CEEAXXI and Director of Financial Development at Luxury Entertainment CrowdTech. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RTX
--
RTX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News