U.S. Bancorp Q1 2025 Earnings Preview: Cautious Setup With A Chance For Upside

Julia Ostian
279 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • U.S. Bancorp's stock is down 17% YTD, with Q1 earnings expected to show if the worst is behind, amid rising funding costs and weak loan growth.
  • Analysts expect $6.91B in revenue and $0.98 EPS; new CEO Gunjan Kedia focuses on cost control and operational improvements.
  • USB valuation is attractive at 9.15x forward earnings, with a solid 5%+ dividend yield, making it appealing for income investors.
  • The rating is Hold; low expectations, attractive valuation, and potential for modest progress could lead to a positive market reaction.

Bank sign on building

ilbusca

Introduction

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is set to report its Q1 2025 earnings premarket on April 16, following JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). As the banking

This article was written by

Julia Ostian
279 Followers
I’m passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content. I actively analyze publicly traded companies with a focus on business models, earnings performance, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube channel called “The Market Monkeys”, where I share my thoughts on investment strategies, earnings reports, and market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute thoughtful, research-backed analysis that helps other investors make better decisions. My goal is to offer clear, unbiased insights into companies' strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers to build their unique opinion and investment strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News