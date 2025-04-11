Puma Biotechnology: Initiating Hold Rating With Limited Near-Term Upside And Uncertain Pipeline Potential
Summary
- Initiate coverage of Puma Biotechnology with a Hold rating due to limited near-term upside, competitive landscape, and uncertain pipeline outlook.
- NERLYNX adoption is hindered by side effects and competition, while alisertib is still in early development with modest expectations.
- Puma's cash runway may extend several years, but that could change with faltering revenues for NERLYNX, new drug additions, or other unforeseen pipeline developments.
- Legal issues and competitive pressures contribute to the cautious outlook, with no clear signs of growth or turnaround.
