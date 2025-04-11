Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, held his monthly call with investors on Monday, April 7th at 7 am central time. Usually, this call is held the first Thursday of the month, but with the market action last week, Rick pushed it off until Monday, to give it
Does Bond Market Instability Result In The Fed Easing Sooner Than This Summer?
Summary
- The current administration is now engaged in a game of trade chicken versus China.
- The point of relating the 1998 Long-Term Capital memory is that what is happening within treasuries, might motivate the Fed and FOMC and Powell, to move sooner rather than later.
- Illiquidity isn’t good for the bond markets.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.