Disparate Property Supply In Tampa Creates Selective Opportunity

Apr. 11, 2025 3:45 PM ET, , , , , , , , , 2 Comments
Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Tampa's strong job and population growth make it a prime real estate location, but supply and demand dynamics are crucial for investment decisions.
  • The high housing supply in Tampa has led to a temporary downturn in home prices, while limited retail space has driven up retail rents.
  • Other property sectors have limited supply and much stronger outlooks within Tampa.
  • I do much more than just articles at Portfolio Income Solutions: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Tampa in evening

Jeremy Woodhouse/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The old real estate adage Location, Location, Location is as relevant today as ever, but I would like to amend the 3 pillars to Location, Supply, and Demand.

Tampa has become one of the premier real estate locations, but it also serves as perfect evidence that supply and demand nuances are just as important as location.

Let me begin by discussing the dynamics that make Tampa a generally great real estate market and then show how one can use supply and demand specifics to home in on favored property types and the specific companies that own those properties.

Tampa – strong job and population growth

People like nice weather and favorable taxes. Florida has become a beacon for those seeking such conditions. Newsweek reports on its population growth soaring past that of the rest of the Nation.

“Florida's population has also grown since before the pandemic: according to Census Bureau data, the Sunshine State counted a total of 21,538,192 residents on April 1 2020—by July 1, 2024, this number had gone up to 23,372,215”

Tampa specifically is expected to continue growing, with Claritas estimates calling for another 5.7% population growth by 2030.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Household income in Tampa is expected to grow an impressive 12.13%.

More people and more income is a great baseline for basically every kind of real estate. That makes Tampa a generally strong Location.

However, with the disparate property performances shown below, it is clear that location alone is not enough.

The latest Case Shiller report reveals Tampa as the single worst MSA for home appreciation, coming in at -1.51%, while home prices at a national level increased by 4.08%

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global

At the same time, Tampa retail real estate is performing great. Marcus and Millichap ranks Tampa as the 3rd best MSA for retail. Rents on shopping centers are forecast to tick up 5.1% in 2025.

A white text with blue and red arrows AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Marcus and Millichap

The location is the same, so what is the difference?

The difference is the other pillars of supply and demand.

Housing has had substantial construction in Tampa in the form of both apartments and single-family homes. This additional supply dilutes the value of standing real estate by increasing competition.

On the single-family home side, the supply is also increased by new listings of existing homes. Newsweek discusses a surge in listings.

“Compared to January 2024, when the state counted a total of 118,163 home listings, active inventory for sale was up 33 percent.”

Home insurance and HOA fees have risen dramatically throughout Florida, which is hurting homeowners and encouraging some to sell. With so many homes being marketed to potential home buyers, sellers are having to lower their prices to get their homes sold.

In contrast, retail has had very little new supply. Completions of new retail real estate have consistently been at less than 1% of existing inventory, which is barely even enough to keep up with demolitions of the old age of the property.

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Marcus and Millichap

With the paucity of new construction, incremental demand has outpaced supply and the retail vacancy rate has dropped to about 3% (white line on top graph). Retailers are now competing for space in landlord’s properties, which has allowed landlords to charge higher rent. Asking rents have risen to almost $25 per foot from below $15 just 10 years ago.

Further rent increases are expected as retail space remains scarce.

Tampa remains a great location. Its job and population growth fuel demand for all kinds of real estate, but the way that actually hits property fundamentals is altered by supply dynamics.

The high supply of housing to the submarket has overwhelmed demand, causing a temporary downturn.

The low supply of retail in combination with demand growth has created a scarcity of real estate and made the market highly landlord-favored.

Thus, when we look beyond location to the other pillars of real estate fundamentals, we want to invest in Tampa shopping centers and avoid Tampa single-family homes. To actually implement this into investment we turn to the Portfolio Income Solutions Property Directory, which is available to our subscribers. In this large spreadsheet, we document the holdings of each REIT and each property type within each of the top 50 submarkets.

Here are the REITs that own shopping centers in Tampa.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Portfolio Income Solutions Property Directory

I am not a fan of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) due to valuation, but Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) and Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) are each well positioned right now.

Similarly, one might want to avoid single-family homes in Tampa. Here is the list of REIT owners in the MSA.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Portfolio Income Solutions Property Directory

These are fine companies, and they of course own property in many markets. I don’t think Tampa's weakness alone makes them uninvestable. It is merely something to consider as part of an overall investment thesis.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) are trading on the pricier side of REITs, so I don’t find either particularly opportunistic at the moment. Tricon was bought out by Blackstone Inc. (BX) making it no longer tradable as a standalone entity.

Other markets

Examining the 3 pillars of real estate fundamentals (location, supply, demand) reveals opportunities in various submarkets and various property types.

Phoenix has similar dynamics to Tampa with high population growth combined with heavy construction of housing and low construction of shopping centers. Whitestone REIT (WSR) is particularly well positioned there as it benefits from the population and job growth while not having to fight a competing new supply of shopping centers.

Apartments are heavily supplied across much of the U.S. right now, but certain Midwestern markets received far less construction volume, making Midwestern apartment REITs like Centerspace (CSR) opportunistic.

Construction of new energy assets is gummed up by a multi-year regulatory review process which makes existing utility infrastructure invaluable in areas with spiking electricity demand. Virginia, Arizona, and Georgia are epicenters of data center growth, where a large portion of the existing generation is owned by Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), and The Southern Company (SO), respectively.

The bottom line

Location is a key consideration for real estate, but it is really unlocked by also considering the supply and demand fundamentals specific to a given location.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

REITs are cheap relative to the broader market making it a great time to get in to the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get it through this link.

https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent

I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.37K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BFS, WSR, SRRTF, KIM, BRX, CSR, D, PNW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PECO--
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
BFS--
Saul Centers, Inc.
SRRTF--
Slate Grocery REIT
INVH--
Invitation Homes Inc.
AMH--
American Homes 4 Rent
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News