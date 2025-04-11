Disparate Property Supply In Tampa Creates Selective Opportunity

The old real estate adage Location, Location, Location is as relevant today as ever, but I would like to amend the 3 pillars to Location, Supply, and Demand.

Tampa has become one of the premier real estate locations, but it also serves as perfect evidence that supply and demand nuances are just as important as location.

Let me begin by discussing the dynamics that make Tampa a generally great real estate market and then show how one can use supply and demand specifics to home in on favored property types and the specific companies that own those properties.

Tampa – strong job and population growth

People like nice weather and favorable taxes. Florida has become a beacon for those seeking such conditions. Newsweek reports on its population growth soaring past that of the rest of the Nation.

“Florida's population has also grown since before the pandemic: according to Census Bureau data, the Sunshine State counted a total of 21,538,192 residents on April 1 2020—by July 1, 2024, this number had gone up to 23,372,215”

Tampa specifically is expected to continue growing, with Claritas estimates calling for another 5.7% population growth by 2030.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Household income in Tampa is expected to grow an impressive 12.13%.

More people and more income is a great baseline for basically every kind of real estate. That makes Tampa a generally strong Location.

However, with the disparate property performances shown below, it is clear that location alone is not enough.

The latest Case Shiller report reveals Tampa as the single worst MSA for home appreciation, coming in at -1.51%, while home prices at a national level increased by 4.08%

S&P Global

At the same time, Tampa retail real estate is performing great. Marcus and Millichap ranks Tampa as the 3rd best MSA for retail. Rents on shopping centers are forecast to tick up 5.1% in 2025.

Marcus and Millichap

The location is the same, so what is the difference?

The difference is the other pillars of supply and demand.

Housing has had substantial construction in Tampa in the form of both apartments and single-family homes. This additional supply dilutes the value of standing real estate by increasing competition.

On the single-family home side, the supply is also increased by new listings of existing homes. Newsweek discusses a surge in listings.

“Compared to January 2024, when the state counted a total of 118,163 home listings, active inventory for sale was up 33 percent.”

Home insurance and HOA fees have risen dramatically throughout Florida, which is hurting homeowners and encouraging some to sell. With so many homes being marketed to potential home buyers, sellers are having to lower their prices to get their homes sold.

In contrast, retail has had very little new supply. Completions of new retail real estate have consistently been at less than 1% of existing inventory, which is barely even enough to keep up with demolitions of the old age of the property.

Marcus and Millichap

With the paucity of new construction, incremental demand has outpaced supply and the retail vacancy rate has dropped to about 3% (white line on top graph). Retailers are now competing for space in landlord’s properties, which has allowed landlords to charge higher rent. Asking rents have risen to almost $25 per foot from below $15 just 10 years ago.

Further rent increases are expected as retail space remains scarce.

Tampa remains a great location. Its job and population growth fuel demand for all kinds of real estate, but the way that actually hits property fundamentals is altered by supply dynamics.

The high supply of housing to the submarket has overwhelmed demand, causing a temporary downturn.

The low supply of retail in combination with demand growth has created a scarcity of real estate and made the market highly landlord-favored.

Thus, when we look beyond location to the other pillars of real estate fundamentals, we want to invest in Tampa shopping centers and avoid Tampa single-family homes. To actually implement this into investment we turn to the Portfolio Income Solutions Property Directory, which is available to our subscribers. In this large spreadsheet, we document the holdings of each REIT and each property type within each of the top 50 submarkets.

Here are the REITs that own shopping centers in Tampa.

Portfolio Income Solutions Property Directory

I am not a fan of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) due to valuation, but Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) and Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) are each well positioned right now.

Similarly, one might want to avoid single-family homes in Tampa. Here is the list of REIT owners in the MSA.

Portfolio Income Solutions Property Directory

These are fine companies, and they of course own property in many markets. I don’t think Tampa's weakness alone makes them uninvestable. It is merely something to consider as part of an overall investment thesis.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) are trading on the pricier side of REITs, so I don’t find either particularly opportunistic at the moment. Tricon was bought out by Blackstone Inc. (BX) making it no longer tradable as a standalone entity.

Other markets

Examining the 3 pillars of real estate fundamentals (location, supply, demand) reveals opportunities in various submarkets and various property types.

Phoenix has similar dynamics to Tampa with high population growth combined with heavy construction of housing and low construction of shopping centers. Whitestone REIT (WSR) is particularly well positioned there as it benefits from the population and job growth while not having to fight a competing new supply of shopping centers.

Apartments are heavily supplied across much of the U.S. right now, but certain Midwestern markets received far less construction volume, making Midwestern apartment REITs like Centerspace (CSR) opportunistic.

Construction of new energy assets is gummed up by a multi-year regulatory review process which makes existing utility infrastructure invaluable in areas with spiking electricity demand. Virginia, Arizona, and Georgia are epicenters of data center growth, where a large portion of the existing generation is owned by Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), and The Southern Company (SO), respectively.

The bottom line

Location is a key consideration for real estate, but it is really unlocked by also considering the supply and demand fundamentals specific to a given location.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.