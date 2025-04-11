Diverging Paths: A Look At WisdomTree's Best And Worst ETFs In Q1 2025

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
The Top Five ETFs
Gold and Gold Mining Equities
The Fund at the top of the leaderboard—the WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN)1—didn't just outperform. It broke the
By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
Gold and Gold Mining Equities
The Fund at the top of the leaderboard—the WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund (GDMN)1—didn't just outperform. It broke the
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|GDMN
|-
|-
|WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Gold Miners Strategy Fund ETF