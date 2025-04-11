Y-mAbs Therapeutics: A Yawn From The Market Means Opportunity

Galzus Research
2.01K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • YMAB's naxitamab shows a 50% overall response rate in phase 2 trials for high-risk neuroblastoma, supporting its ongoing commercialization efforts.
  • The SADA platform, targeting GD2 and CD38, is YMAB's main R&D focus, with crucial phase 1 readouts anticipated soon.
  • Despite a net loss of $29.7 million, YMAB's $67.2 million cash position and steady naxitamab sales provide a cash runway into 2027.
  • I maintain a "Buy" rating for YMAB, given their long cash runway and potential growth opportunities, despite the inherent risks in the SADA platform.

Caucasian couple arguing on sofa

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

At the beginning of 2025, I wrote an article highlighting what, I felt, were some key strengths for the investment thesis of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Galzus Research
2.01K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YMAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YMAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YMAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News