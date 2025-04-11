Ryman Hospitality's Differentiated Business Sets Them Apart

Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) owns large non-gaming convention centers with high visibility bookings and significant non-lodging revenue, differentiating it from typical hotel REITs.
  • RHP's business model, focused on long-term conference bookings, avoids OTA fees, provides earnings visibility, and includes substantial cancellation fees, enhancing resilience.
  • Despite sector challenges, RHP's swift recovery post-pandemic, strong long-term growth, and low debt levels make it an attractive investment at 10X AFFO.
  • RHP's differentiated model and substantial discount to NAV justify its premium valuation, offering a compelling entry point for investors.
Conference hall

sihuo0860371/E+ via Getty Images

Brief overview of Ryman

Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) owns many of the largest non-gaming convention centers in the U.S., located in the following markets:

A map of the united states with points AI-generated content may be incorrect.

RHP

These convention centers have significantly different operating characteristics than other hotels, as they are tilted toward conferences that are planned long in advance. Transient leisure travel is a smaller secondary component of RHP’s bookings.

These conference bookings have much greater visibility, with long lead times and cancellation fees to the tune of millions of dollars. They also tend to have much higher non-lodging revenue, such as restaurant and other services, relative to room revenue.

Beyond the real estate business, RHP owns 70% of Opry Entertainment Group, which is a major player in country music.

I am a real estate analyst and know very little about the world of entertainment, so I do not feel equipped to value that portion of the business. RHP believes Opry Entertainment Group is approximately 15% of RHP’s enterprise value, and I believe that figure is based on the pricing of the 30% they sold while retaining 70%. Valuation has likely changed slightly since then, but I think this is a good ballpark figure.

Eventually, RHP plans to separate the businesses, as Opry Entertainment Group doesn’t really belong in a REIT wrapper. It could be done through disposition or spinout. Management sees it as a means of realizing value, since Opry Entertainment Group is potentially being overlooked as part of the REIT.

This article will focus on the real estate business, which is where RHP gets the bulk of its revenue.

Let me begin with a discussion of valuation, which is what got me interested in RHP.

Market price movement relative to fundamental movement

As I’m writing this, RHP spiked 11% on 4/9/25 as tariffs were lessened, but even with that move, it is still down 25% over the last year.

A screen shot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.

SA

This price movement is contrary to fundamentals, which generally improved. Net operating income (NOI) has increased steadily over the long term, except during COVID, which was harsh on hotels.

A graph of a bar chart AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The higher earnings and lower market price show up in RHP’s FFO multiple graphed below since their REIT conversion in 2013.

A graph with lines and numbers AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note that the spike in FFO multiple in 2021 and 2022 is because this is trailing 12 months and FFO dropped close to 0 in the COVID years, which made the multiple artificially high.

Outside of the pandemic anomaly, the main point of this chart is that RHP has consistently traded between 10X and 18X FFO.

Today it is trading at the bottom of that range.

RHP is at 10.6X trailing FFO and 9.3X forward estimated FFO.

A screenshot of a phone AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The cheap multiple valuation is corroborated by 67% price to NAV, indicating this is trading well below asset value.

In terms of pricing, I think it is quite clearly an attractive entry point. Let us now turn our attention to whether this is a business we want to own.

Business quality and forward outlook

Those who follow my work know that I have often been critical of hotel REITs. Specifically, I believe online travel agencies (OTAs) and brands are eating the lunch of hotel REITs.

The property owner (the REIT) takes most of the capital risk, while the brands and OTAs capture a substantial portion of the profits. When a room is booked through Expedia (EXPE), for example, as much as 20% of room revenue goes to Expedia while the hotel owner has to incur all the expenses in actually providing the room. Brands like Marriott (MAR) similarly get flat percentage fees while passing along operating expenses to hotel owners.

With so many slices cut out of revenues, hotel owners only make their fair share of profits during really good times, while the OTAs and brands continue to be profitable even when hotels dip. In my opinion, hotel owners are not receiving enough compensation for the capital risk they are taking in owning billions of dollars of assets. To illustrate this concept, let’s take a look at the long-term operating performance of Host Hotels and Resorts (HST).

A graph of a number of hotels AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

During good years, NOI does indeed climb, but when recession or pandemic or September 11th hit, operations get clobbered and the REIT has to spend the next few years climbing out of that hole.

The net result is rather disappointing long-term growth.

This is not a criticism of host hotels and resorts specifically. They are reasonably good operators and were merely chosen for this example because it is the largest hotel REIT. Similar difficulties could be seen at just about any hotel REIT, and many long-term NOI charts would look much worse than that of HST.

With that history, the bar for me to want to own a hotel REIT is quite high. There will inevitably be recessions, or other events that severely disrupt travel in the future. So, while multiples across the hotel sector look extremely enticing, we take those with a grain of salt.

The average AFFO multiple of hotel REITs today is 7.4x, with the median at 7.6x.

A screenshot of a computer AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That is wildly cheap. Perhaps it is cheap enough to make the sector a good place to invest, despite the aforementioned structural challenges. I can see arguments on both sides of that debate.

For the purposes of this article, we are looking at Ryman at 10X AFFO. That is still a very low multiple despite being the 2nd highest in the sector. Specifically, I want to discuss their differentiated business model and discern whether it is differentiated enough to perhaps escape some of the challenges facing hotels.

A different sort of hotel REIT

Historically, RHP’s business model has shown to be quite differentiated. Recall the HST fundamental graph earlier showing that NOI was only fractionally higher in 2024 than in 2007.

RHP’s long-term growth has been substantially better.

A graph of a number of people AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

While RHP was hit hard by the pandemic just as all of its peers were, there are a few notable differences.

  1. Recovery after the pandemic was swift and to a level well above 2019
  2. RHP’s NOI was steady during the Great Financial Crisis (2008-2009)
  3. Overall long-term growth has been strong

One should be careful when looking at NOI as it is not a per-share figure. Theoretically, a REIT could issue a ton of shares to essentially buy NOI growth without it really being accretive to per share growth.

That is not the case here. It was real growth on a per-share level.

A graph of blue and white bars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The FFO chart only goes back to 2012 because RHP did not report FFO prior to becoming a REIT.

Points of differentiation

Ryman’s properties are physically different. They are much larger than that of their peers. For example, the Gaylord National in Maryland has 1,996 rooms. Despite the extraordinary room count per hotel, RHP has the highest meeting space per room at 260 conference square footage per key.

These are truly enormous properties.

Despite the physical differences, I don’t think it is the stature of their properties that has caused their superior performance. I think it has much more to do with how their rooms are booked.

When an individual is going on vacation or traveling for work, they will often book through OTAs or a brand loyalty program. Maybe they have accumulated enough Marriott rewards to get a free stay somewhere. That leads to the low margin business we discussed earlier.

RHP’s booking process is a bit different since it is focused on hosting major conferences. The conference operators are looking to lock down as many as a couple of thousand rooms at a pre-specified date. That sort of booking does not take place on Expedia. It is done directly with the hotel.

I think RHP has 3 distinct advantages from this style of booking.

  1. Avoids OTAs taking a large cut
  2. Greater visibility into future earnings
  3. Cancellation fees cushion rough times
  4. Less susceptible to Airbnb (ABNB) and the like

RHP’s average group booking occurs 2.9 years in advance. That level of cashflow visibility is common for property lease REITs, but unheard of in the hotel sector. These far-in advance bookings are somewhat protected by high cancellation fees in the event the customer cancels.

The company displays its spike in cancellation fee revenues during what are otherwise hard times for hotel REITs.

A graph of a number of dollars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Rhyman

RHP would certainly rather get the full room revenue and the ancillary service revenue that goes with it, but the roughly $100 million received during the hardest years of COVID helped cushion the blow.

So, while other hotel REITs were having to sell assets or take on unfavorable debt to get through tough times, RHP has largely been able to ride it out. Their resilience has also been bolstered by a clean balance sheet, with debt to EBITDA comfortably low at 3.9X.

With less pain felt during challenging times, RHP has been able to spring out of recessions faster than peers and achieve long-term AFFO/share growth substantially better than that of peers.

In my opinion, this differentiated business model is substantially better and well worth the premium at which RHP trades relative to the hotel sector average. 10X AFFO is a reasonable price to pay, and the steep discount to NAV provides a nice cushion.

REITs are cheap relative to the broader market making it a great time to get in to the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get it through this link.

https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent

I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.37K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RHP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RHP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News