Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) owns many of the largest non-gaming convention centers in the U.S., located in the following markets:

These convention centers have significantly different operating characteristics than other hotels, as they are tilted toward conferences that are planned long in advance. Transient leisure travel is a smaller secondary component of RHP’s bookings.

These conference bookings have much greater visibility, with long lead times and cancellation fees to the tune of millions of dollars. They also tend to have much higher non-lodging revenue, such as restaurant and other services, relative to room revenue.

Beyond the real estate business, RHP owns 70% of Opry Entertainment Group, which is a major player in country music.

I am a real estate analyst and know very little about the world of entertainment, so I do not feel equipped to value that portion of the business. RHP believes Opry Entertainment Group is approximately 15% of RHP’s enterprise value, and I believe that figure is based on the pricing of the 30% they sold while retaining 70%. Valuation has likely changed slightly since then, but I think this is a good ballpark figure.

Eventually, RHP plans to separate the businesses, as Opry Entertainment Group doesn’t really belong in a REIT wrapper. It could be done through disposition or spinout. Management sees it as a means of realizing value, since Opry Entertainment Group is potentially being overlooked as part of the REIT.

This article will focus on the real estate business, which is where RHP gets the bulk of its revenue.

Let me begin with a discussion of valuation, which is what got me interested in RHP.

Market price movement relative to fundamental movement

As I’m writing this, RHP spiked 11% on 4/9/25 as tariffs were lessened, but even with that move, it is still down 25% over the last year.

This price movement is contrary to fundamentals, which generally improved. Net operating income (NOI) has increased steadily over the long term, except during COVID, which was harsh on hotels.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The higher earnings and lower market price show up in RHP’s FFO multiple graphed below since their REIT conversion in 2013.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Note that the spike in FFO multiple in 2021 and 2022 is because this is trailing 12 months and FFO dropped close to 0 in the COVID years, which made the multiple artificially high.

Outside of the pandemic anomaly, the main point of this chart is that RHP has consistently traded between 10X and 18X FFO.

Today it is trading at the bottom of that range.

RHP is at 10.6X trailing FFO and 9.3X forward estimated FFO.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The cheap multiple valuation is corroborated by 67% price to NAV, indicating this is trading well below asset value.

In terms of pricing, I think it is quite clearly an attractive entry point. Let us now turn our attention to whether this is a business we want to own.

Business quality and forward outlook

Those who follow my work know that I have often been critical of hotel REITs. Specifically, I believe online travel agencies (OTAs) and brands are eating the lunch of hotel REITs.

The property owner (the REIT) takes most of the capital risk, while the brands and OTAs capture a substantial portion of the profits. When a room is booked through Expedia (EXPE), for example, as much as 20% of room revenue goes to Expedia while the hotel owner has to incur all the expenses in actually providing the room. Brands like Marriott (MAR) similarly get flat percentage fees while passing along operating expenses to hotel owners.

With so many slices cut out of revenues, hotel owners only make their fair share of profits during really good times, while the OTAs and brands continue to be profitable even when hotels dip. In my opinion, hotel owners are not receiving enough compensation for the capital risk they are taking in owning billions of dollars of assets. To illustrate this concept, let’s take a look at the long-term operating performance of Host Hotels and Resorts (HST).

S&P Global Market Intelligence

During good years, NOI does indeed climb, but when recession or pandemic or September 11th hit, operations get clobbered and the REIT has to spend the next few years climbing out of that hole.

The net result is rather disappointing long-term growth.

This is not a criticism of host hotels and resorts specifically. They are reasonably good operators and were merely chosen for this example because it is the largest hotel REIT. Similar difficulties could be seen at just about any hotel REIT, and many long-term NOI charts would look much worse than that of HST.

With that history, the bar for me to want to own a hotel REIT is quite high. There will inevitably be recessions, or other events that severely disrupt travel in the future. So, while multiples across the hotel sector look extremely enticing, we take those with a grain of salt.

The average AFFO multiple of hotel REITs today is 7.4x, with the median at 7.6x.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

That is wildly cheap. Perhaps it is cheap enough to make the sector a good place to invest, despite the aforementioned structural challenges. I can see arguments on both sides of that debate.

For the purposes of this article, we are looking at Ryman at 10X AFFO. That is still a very low multiple despite being the 2nd highest in the sector. Specifically, I want to discuss their differentiated business model and discern whether it is differentiated enough to perhaps escape some of the challenges facing hotels.

A different sort of hotel REIT

Historically, RHP’s business model has shown to be quite differentiated. Recall the HST fundamental graph earlier showing that NOI was only fractionally higher in 2024 than in 2007.

RHP’s long-term growth has been substantially better.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

While RHP was hit hard by the pandemic just as all of its peers were, there are a few notable differences.

Recovery after the pandemic was swift and to a level well above 2019 RHP’s NOI was steady during the Great Financial Crisis (2008-2009) Overall long-term growth has been strong

One should be careful when looking at NOI as it is not a per-share figure. Theoretically, a REIT could issue a ton of shares to essentially buy NOI growth without it really being accretive to per share growth.

That is not the case here. It was real growth on a per-share level.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The FFO chart only goes back to 2012 because RHP did not report FFO prior to becoming a REIT.

Points of differentiation

Ryman’s properties are physically different. They are much larger than that of their peers. For example, the Gaylord National in Maryland has 1,996 rooms. Despite the extraordinary room count per hotel, RHP has the highest meeting space per room at 260 conference square footage per key.

These are truly enormous properties.

Despite the physical differences, I don’t think it is the stature of their properties that has caused their superior performance. I think it has much more to do with how their rooms are booked.

When an individual is going on vacation or traveling for work, they will often book through OTAs or a brand loyalty program. Maybe they have accumulated enough Marriott rewards to get a free stay somewhere. That leads to the low margin business we discussed earlier.

RHP’s booking process is a bit different since it is focused on hosting major conferences. The conference operators are looking to lock down as many as a couple of thousand rooms at a pre-specified date. That sort of booking does not take place on Expedia. It is done directly with the hotel.

I think RHP has 3 distinct advantages from this style of booking.

Avoids OTAs taking a large cut Greater visibility into future earnings Cancellation fees cushion rough times Less susceptible to Airbnb (ABNB) and the like

RHP’s average group booking occurs 2.9 years in advance. That level of cashflow visibility is common for property lease REITs, but unheard of in the hotel sector. These far-in advance bookings are somewhat protected by high cancellation fees in the event the customer cancels.

The company displays its spike in cancellation fee revenues during what are otherwise hard times for hotel REITs.

Rhyman

RHP would certainly rather get the full room revenue and the ancillary service revenue that goes with it, but the roughly $100 million received during the hardest years of COVID helped cushion the blow.

So, while other hotel REITs were having to sell assets or take on unfavorable debt to get through tough times, RHP has largely been able to ride it out. Their resilience has also been bolstered by a clean balance sheet, with debt to EBITDA comfortably low at 3.9X.

With less pain felt during challenging times, RHP has been able to spring out of recessions faster than peers and achieve long-term AFFO/share growth substantially better than that of peers.

In my opinion, this differentiated business model is substantially better and well worth the premium at which RHP trades relative to the hotel sector average. 10X AFFO is a reasonable price to pay, and the steep discount to NAV provides a nice cushion.