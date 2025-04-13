SCHD's Portfolio Shake-Up: What It Means For Investors (Rating Downgrade)

Millennial Dividends
7.41K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Last week, we woke up to a new reality, with Trump's “Liberation Day” virtually ending decades of free trade.
  • SCHD, thanks to its exposure to mature, dividend-paying companies, is withstanding the market shock better.
  • This year's SCHD's reconstitution was responsible for roughly 20% of holding turnover, including the removal of some heavyweights and major sector shake-up.
  • The increased exposure to the Energy sector warrants extra caution as the demand for oil is crushed during recessions.
  • I downgraded my rating from “Strong Buy” to “Buy” as SCHD's performance may be weighed down by the close-to 20% energy allocation, yet it remains the go-to defensive ETF.
Man with arms outstretched on cracked background

Klaus Vedfelt

Just a month ago, I wrote about SCHD’s resiliency amidst the uncertainty in the US stock market.

However, as we woke up last Thursday to a new reality with President Trump's “Liberation Day”, virtually ending decades of free trade, I have no other

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.41K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, I’m leveraging my role as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm to build a market-beating portfolio that targets both strong capital appreciation and aggressive dividend growth.My focus is on blue-chip companies with wide moats, competitive advantages, industry-leading market share, and profitability, priced at attractive valuations relative to forward growth across US and European markets."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me primarily is about free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News