The latest round of tariffs by the Trump administration have roiled global markets, with recession fears growing after the S&P 500 entered a bear market on Monday, albeit briefly. The ongoing tech sector selloff in
SAP Cloud Finally Comes Of Age
Summary
- The latest tariffs have intensified market volatility, with tech stocks underperforming, yet the sector's valuation correction presents a lower risk of further massive corrections.
- SAP's robust cloud growth, driven by AI and ERP advancements, has led to significant revenue increases, outperforming peers and contributing to strong future guidance.
- Despite a decline in SAP's 2024 operating profit due to restructuring, the company forecasts a substantial profit rebound in 2025, bolstered by cloud and AI technologies.
- Recession risks loom, but historical data suggests SaaS companies like SAP can remain resilient, with cloud revenues providing stability and predictability in uncertain times.
