Northland power (TSX:NPI:CA) is a Canadian IPP focused on the development, construction, and operation of offshore wind farms. I believe that the recent downturn in the financial markets, triggered by the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, may represent an excellent entry
Northland Power: Undervalued By The Market, Resilient To Tariffs And Positioned For Growth
Summary
- Northland Power's minimal U.S. exposure and 90% contracted revenue make it resilient to tariffs and economic slowdowns, presenting a strong entry point.
- Completion of Hai Long, Baltic Power, and Oneida projects will significantly boost revenue, margins, and cash flow.
- Despite high operational risks, Northland's diversified renewable assets and strategic investments in offshore projects ensure long-term growth and stability.
- Discounted Cash Flow analysis supports a target price of CAD 26.66 per share, justifying a "buy" rating with a 50% upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.