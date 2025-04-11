Beam Global (BEEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Potok - CFO

Desmond Wheatley - Chairman, President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Beam Global Year-end 2024 Operating Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Potok, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Lisa Potok

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Beam Global's year-end 2024 Operating Results Conference Call. We appreciate you joining us today to hear an update on our business. Joining me is Desmond Wheatley, President, CEO and Chairman of Beam; Desmond will be providing an update on recent activities at Beam, followed by a question-and-answer session.

But first, I'd like to communicate to you that during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Beam expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Beam's most recently filed Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, April 11. Except as required by law, Beam disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call. Next, I would like to provide an overview of our financial results for Beam's year of 2024.

Our 2024 revenues are $49.3 million, more than double