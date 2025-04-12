Tryg A/S (TGVSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tryg A/S (OTCPK:TGVSF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gianandrea Roberti - Head, Investor Relations

Johan Brammer - Group Chief Executive Officer

Mikael Karrsten - Group Chief Technical Officer

Allan Thaysen - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Asbjorn Mork - Danske Bank

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Mathias Nielsen - Nordea

Michele Ballatore - KBW

Martin Gregers Birk - SEB

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Alex Mackenzie - BNP Paribas Exane

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Daniel Wilson-Omordia - Morgan Stanley

Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research

Gianandrea Roberti

Good morning, everybody. My name is Gianandrea Roberti. I'm Head of Financial Reporting at Tryg. We published our Q1 figure earlier this morning. And I have here with me Johan Brammer, our Group CEO; Allan Thaysen, our Group CFO; and Mikael Karrsten, our Group CTO, to present the figures. I would like to remind all participants that when we open up for the Q&A, it would be one question at a time to allow everybody to ask questions.

And with these words, over to you, Johan.

Johan Brammer

Thanks a lot, Gian. And good morning to everybody on the call from me as well. I'd like to start just by commenting on the revenue growth, which for Q1 is just shy of 4%. It ends up at 3.7%, primarily driven by price adjustments in the private segment in order to offset the continued inflationary pressures. The insurance service result for Q1 is DKK1.54 billion, which is substantially above last year's level. This is primarily driven by a mild winter, resulting in lower claims costs.

The combined ratio for the Group is 84.2% with good performance in Denmark and Sweden and an improving trend in Norway. The Group underlying claims ratio improved by 30 basis points, while private improved