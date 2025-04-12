KBWY: The High Yield Isn't Sustainable

Summary

  • I rate Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF as a sell due to continuous NAV decline and unsustainable dividends driven by a poor mix of holdings.
  • Despite a high dividend yield of 10.8%, the fund's earnings consistently fail to cover distributions, making the dividends unreliable.
  • KBWY's heavy exposure to Office REITs and a high interest rate environment further suppress its performance and growth potential.
  • The ETF's declining NAV and speculative holdings make it unattractive for income-seeking investors, especially without anticipated interest rate cuts.

Broken piggy bank

John Sommer

Overview

REITs are still one of my favorite places to obtain a high dividend yield. I want to grow my passive income with the most hands off approach possible, so physical rental properties have slowly become less desirable to

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.44K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.Formerly: TheGamingDividend

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

