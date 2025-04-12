I think the market’s got Meta (NASDAQ:META) wrong right now. The stock’s been knocked down nearly 30% over the past month and while some of that’s tied to broader tech volatility and macro headlines, the core business hasn’t skipped
Missed Meta In 2023? This Might Be Your Second Chance
Summary
- Meta's core business remains robust, with $52 billion in free cash flow and strong ad pricing power, despite a 30% stock drop.
- The market undervalues Meta at 20x trailing earnings, ignoring growth in WhatsApp, Threads, and AI, focusing instead on Reality Labs losses.
- Meta's management is committed to Reality Labs while scaling AI infrastructure, with significant capital returns through buybacks and a new dividend.
- Risks include regulatory pressures, Reality Labs losses, and content safety issues, but Meta's fundamentals suggest a strong buy with significant upside potential.
