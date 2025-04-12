Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) key differentiating attributes from the other Mag 7 stocks center around its “open-source” approach, and the fact that it owns some of the most popular social media apps on the planet, paving the path for wide-scale adoption
Statistics Reveal How Far Behind Meta Is Against Top AI Competitors, It's Not Even Close
Summary
- The latest statistics from web analytics firm ‘Similarweb’ reveal that the “Meta AI” assistant only had 245,000 daily traffic in March 2025.
- This lags significantly behind popular apps like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and even Elon Musk’s Grok, all of which boast millions of daily visits.
- While CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushed back the monetization of “Meta AI” outside of 2025, top competitors are already generating revenue from paid subscription offerings, and reportedly boast 60-70% retention rates.
- Meta’s future advertising market share could also be under threat as top rivals expand into building their own commercial platforms, with OpenAI collaborating with companies like Uber, Instacart, and OpenTable.
- Meta stock is being downgraded from a “buy” to a “hold” rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.