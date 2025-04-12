As regular readers will know, I've been covering a few smaller, off-the-beaten-path bank stocks recently. These banks typically have a few things in common: they source cheaper-than-average funding; have a history of below-average loan losses; and, perhaps most interesting of all, they have
Community Financial System: Shares Look Cheap On Margin Expansion Potential
Summary
- Along with most of the market, shares of New York-based Community Financial System have been dragged down by tariff turmoil.
- This bank enjoys cheap funding costs and has a good track record when it comes to loan losses.
- It has been under-earning recently due to the rapid rise in interest rates, but this should resolve itself in due course.
- Even based on relatively depressed earnings, Community's P/E ratio is below its long-run average.
