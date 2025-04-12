Power Solutions: Despite Turbulence, I Reiterate The Strong Buy

Red Kraken Research
660 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • I maintain a STRONG BUY rating on Power Solutions, as I believe it remains undervalued.
  • PSIX posted record 4Q24 revenue of $144 million, up 37% YoY, driven by strong demand in the data center markets.
  • Margins are improving due to price increases mitigating inflationary pressures on raw materials and other goods.
  • Despite ongoing tariff and inflation challenges, PSIX anticipates increased sales in 2025. Current valuations reflect a catastrophic scenario that is unlikely.

Medium shot looking through server rack of male IT professional working in data center

Thomas Barwick

Intro

On Jan 22, I wrote my first article on Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PSIX), rating it a STRONG BUY.

Since then, the stock is down almost 50%, despite posting record results. Obviously, most of it is due to the current market crash, related

This article was written by

Red Kraken Research
660 Followers
L/S Equity Research. Mostly micro and small caps. I use this platform to bounce ideas around and try to get different point of views. Contact me at theredkraken7@gmail.com, it's always nice to make new friends =)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News