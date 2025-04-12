A quarter after my first coverage of Nintendo Co, Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOY)(OTCPK:NTDOF)(NEOE:NTDO:CA), I can say my buy rating is still applicable due to its capacity to increase its market
Nintendo: Video Gaming Dominance And Underpricing Should Support Its Rebound After The Pullback
Summary
- Nintendo's strong balance sheet, operational efficiency, and adaptability to digital trends support its market reach and competitive edge, justifying a buy rating despite technical risks.
- Q3 revenue rebounded significantly, showing sustained demand for consoles and games, with international sales comprising 76.5% of total revenue.
- Nintendo's zero borrowings and substantial cash reserves highlight its financial stability, enabling continued innovation without debt.
- Despite macroeconomic challenges and increased competition, Nintendo's strategic pricing, cost management, and superior hardware position it ahead in the gaming market.
- Its cheapness must justify its upside, although trading with caution must be done.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTDOY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.